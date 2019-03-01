Radio One Originals
HomeRadio One Originals

Voices: DaVido Merges Atlanta & Nigeria Together

1 reads
Leave a comment

Nigerian singer DaVido has been a known name in Africa & London but now he is making his way into the United States. His single “Fall” is rising the charts and American superstardom is almost guaranteed.

But people may not know that he was born in Atlanta. So how did DaVido merged the two cultures together? How did he create his single “Fall?”

Watch More Episodes Of Voices

Voices: What’s Next For DaniLeigh In Her “Kobe Year” After”The Plan” & “Lil Bebe”

Voices: Yung Bleu Plans On Doing More Than Putting Alabama On The Map

Voices with Q Da Fool “You Can Be Winning By Being Happy”

Voices: Jordan Hollywood Goes Through 200 Songs To Create “Finally”

 

The Crowd At KYS Fest

The DMV Was In The Building For #KYSFest

32 photos Launch gallery

The DMV Was In The Building For #KYSFest

Continue reading The DMV Was In The Building For #KYSFest

The DMV Was In The Building For #KYSFest

Voices: DaVido Merges Atlanta & Nigeria Together was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 7 hours ago
03.01.19
Jordyn Woods Shares Her Truth On Red Table…
 8 hours ago
03.01.19
21 Savage’s Felony Theft Charges In Georgia Have…
 8 hours ago
03.01.19
The Rewind: What Men Want Are “Nights Like…
 10 hours ago
03.01.19
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Yara Shahidi
 15 hours ago
03.01.19
Stream Solange’s ‘When I Get Home’ Album [NEW…
 20 hours ago
02.28.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Please Me Video Date
 20 hours ago
02.28.19
Jay Z, Diddy - NBA All-Star Game 2015
Pictures From The Gold Party
 21 hours ago
02.28.19
Drake and Jas Prince
Four Year Anniversary Of “If You’re Reading This…
 21 hours ago
02.28.19
DreamDoll
Happy Birthday DreamDoll
 21 hours ago
02.28.19
This photograph taken from the US Capito
SZA’s Tumble Down The Stairs
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
23079148
Lil Skies Album
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
2 Chainz
2 Chainz Tracklist
 22 hours ago
02.28.19
Solange
Solange’s Album Tracklist?
 1 day ago
02.28.19
BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
BlocBoy JB: “Juice”
 1 day ago
02.28.19
Diamond Stone
Mysonne Gucci Song
 1 day ago
02.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close