Voices: DaVido Merges Atlanta & Nigeria Together

Nigerian singer DaVido has been a known name in Africa & London but now he is making his way into the United States. His single “Fall” is rising the charts and American superstardom is almost guaranteed.
But people may not know that he was born in Atlanta. So how did DaVido merged the two cultures together? How did he create his single “Fall?”
The DMV Was In The Building For #KYSFest
