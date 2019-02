Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

During the Red Bull Music Academy panel Tae Beast revealed that, “Kendrick’s like the beat hoarder, too. He has 97,000 gigs of beats from everybody. [If] it get to Kendrick’s hands, it probably ain’t never gonna leave.”

This is good news for his fans because if he has all the beats he has the tools he needs to drop a new album. Many are hopeful.

