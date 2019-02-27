Entertainment News
Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC]

Springfest 2019 artist Summer Walker shared the good news with fans on Wednesday morning that she was going to drop a major remix of her smash “Girls Need Love” single. The guest on the remix? Drake himself.

The remix features Drake right back in his R&B bag weeks after re-releasing So Far Gone to streaming services. While Walker keeps her solo verse on the track, Drake adds a sing-song verse that more than likely will be an Instagram caption or three by the time the days over.

Hear the remix up top.

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

