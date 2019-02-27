Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Springfest 2019 artist Summer Walker shared the good news with fans on Wednesday morning that she was going to drop a major remix of her smash “Girls Need Love” single. The guest on the remix? Drake himself.

The remix features Drake right back in his R&B bag weeks after re-releasing So Far Gone to streaming services. While Walker keeps her solo verse on the track, Drake adds a sing-song verse that more than likely will be an Instagram caption or three by the time the days over.

Hear the remix up top.

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Summer Walker Shares Visual EP, ‘Clear’ [NEW MUSIC]

Summer Walker Shares “Girls Need Remix” Featuring Drake [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: