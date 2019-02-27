Count Your Laughs After Watching This Video (Parental Adivsory)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Check out Dc Young Fly and Karlous Miller 2/3 thirds of the 85 South show give us the warm welcome to their newest set. Depending on your sense of humor tolerance you’ll be in tears within the first 3 minutes. Press play watch it with a straight face, all attempt to keep track of your laughs. Black history month, Family issues, Roasting the set, even old people are all topics at disposal.

P-skillz (P-skillzFlow)