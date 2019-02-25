CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Police Believe Argument Over Uptown Parking Spot Led to Deadly Shooting

9 reads
Police believe a fight over a parking spot led to a man being shot to death inside his vehicle early Sunday morning in Uptown Dallas at 3000 Routh Street.  One of the victims has been identified by the medical examiner as 29-year-old Demondre Green.  The other victim who was a passenger in the same vehicle was rushed to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Dallas , Deadly , Parking spot , shooting , Uptown

