9 reads Leave a comment
Police believe a fight over a parking spot led to a man being shot to death inside his vehicle early Sunday morning in Uptown Dallas at 3000 Routh Street. One of the victims has been identified by the medical examiner as 29-year-old Demondre Green. The other victim who was a passenger in the same vehicle was rushed to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Police Believe Argument Over Uptown Parking Spot Led to Deadly Shooting
- Kruz Newz: Couple Sues Planned Parenthood for Child Support After Failed Abortion
- Kruz Newz: Apple Closing Stores in Plano and Frisco
- Black History Month 2019: Antoine Fuqua
- All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards
- Young Black Author Aims To Increase Representation In Literature
- Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS]
- MACRO Media Company Signs First-Look Deal With Warner Bros.
- The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
- First Black Man To Earn Ph.D. In Chemistry Honored By American Chemical Society
comments – add yours