CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers Were Paid To Train Him For A Music Video, Not ‘Attack’

Another twist in the Jussie Smollett saga

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

Jussie Smollett

Source: Brandon Caldwell / Radio One Houston

Look, the Jussie Smollett story is probably the greatest episode of Empire ever because of all the strange twists and turns. After turning himself in and subsequently being released on charges of felony disorderly conduct, there appears to be more information supporting Jussie’s claim that what Chicago PD alleges what happened isn’t what happened.

You ready? Here we go:

According to TMZ, there are documents that on the surface back Smollett’s claim that the $3,500 check he wrote to Abel and Ola Osundairo wasn’t to stage and attack but rather for training. The check was dated January 23, 2019, six days before Smollett’s “attack” in Chicago. The memo of the check reads, “5 week Nutrition / Workout program Don’t Go.”

“Don’t Go” is a track Jussie was set to shoot a music video for and he was to be shirtless. Smollett weighed 192 pounds before the shoot and needed to drop 20 points, hence why he hired Abel.

There are a slew of texts beginning from January 20 between Jussie and Abel and on January 28, the day before the “attack,” Abel wrote to Jussie, “I know you’re traveling today, make sure you get at least 45 mins of cardio.”

Another text from January 20 outlines a menu for the day, typical fitness eats such as chicken thigh, Starkist Tuna, eggs and Smucker’s peanut butter. On January 25, there’s a text that reads, “This is the meal plan and the breakdown of macronutrients. Also includes projected fat loss.” The video shoot was set to take place yesterday, February 23.

There’s another text dating back to September 27, 2019 that showed Jussie had paid Abel’s brother Ola in the past – a $100 payment that was supposed to be given to Abel for “Training.”

Here’s how the $3,500 breakdown, according to people close to Smollett: $600 a week for the workout plan for 5 weeks and $100 a week for the nutrition plan for 5 weeks.

Although this doesn’t prove that the attack was staged or give evidence as to why the brothers were spotted on surveillance footage buying all the materials Smollett mentioned in his original attack, it’s something to ponder. Even though the Chicago Police Superintendent said that Jussie sent that racist letter to himself days before the attack as a means for a salary dispute, the FBI cannot conclude that. At least not yet.

RELATED: No Chill Chuck: Charles Barkley Roasts Jussie Smollett On ‘Inside The NBA’ [Video]

RELATED: Amanda Seales Says The Same People Tearing Down Jussie Smollett Are Still Defending R. Kelly [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jussie Smollett Suspended From Empire

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

13 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

Continue reading The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

The Internet Reacts To Jussie Smollett’s Arrest

[caption id="attachment_3023542" align="aligncenter" width="819"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] It’s been a long time coming, but the mystery surrounding Jussie Smollett’s alleged “orchestrated attack” seems to becoming clearer. Smollett was arrested, Thursday morning, and charged with falsely filing a police report. While the Empire actor remains steadfast that he is innocent, evidence seems to point in the direction that he faked the “attack” because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the popular FOX show, the Chicago police report. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1098605229233319936 It didn’t take long for celebrities and on-lookers to take to social media to express their response to the compelling case that kept us locked in for details over the last few weeks. MUST READ: Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report Reactions to Jussie’s arrest have been mixed. Some empathize with the beloved actor while others think he crime is unforgivable. Jussie’s bail has been set at $100,000.

Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers Were Paid To Train Him For A Music Video, Not ‘Attack’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post…
 6 hours ago
02.24.19
Jussie Smollett Has Evidence That Supports Claim Brothers…
 6 hours ago
02.24.19
For The ’99 And The 2000: “Back That…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Serena Williams Appointed To Join Poshmark’s Board Of…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Michael B. Jordan Launches Fellowship For Youth
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Queen Latifah To Create Affordable Housing Complex In…
 1 day ago
02.23.19
Absolutely No One Is Safe: The Pettiest Tweets…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity: TIDAL Announces Million-Dollar Grant Program For…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Jussie Smollett Turns Himself In Over Disorderly Conduct…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Chicago PD Charge Jussie Smollett With Felony Disorderly…
 4 days ago
02.20.19
Awards Talk: Oscar Predictions, Snubs & Anticipated Viral…
 4 days ago
02.20.19
‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ Featuring Big Boi, Adrian…
 4 days ago
02.20.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close