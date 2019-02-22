The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars Are Sure To Make Black History

It’s the end of another week, which means it’s time for another episode of Global Grind’s The Rewind. Just in case you’re new here, or maybe you simply forgot how this whole thing works, every week Global Grind’s resident critics, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius, discuss the cultural happenings of the last week. They’ll take some time to explain what you may have missed, offer their expert insight and then when they’re all done, rate them from a 1-10. In case you have been living under a rock, The Rewind will always be here to get you right. This week, we’re switching up the tempo and taking some time to celebrate Black History Month. That’s right! We’re three weeks into February so it’s only right we take some time to pay tribute and take special attention to all things BLACK! This week, we’re highlighting the top 5 millennial film & TV stars whose work is most likely go down in Black history. We’re sure you have an idea of who you would choose, but let’s see what DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius say.

In no particular order, our resident critics, Franchise and Landon Levarius, chose Lena Waithe as their first millennial star. Lena is already well on her way to making black history. In fact, she made history in 2017 when she became the first Black woman to win a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Her Thanksgiving episode of Netflix’s “Masters of None” remains untouchable and she continues to create more and more content for the culture including “The Chi” on Showtime, “Boomerang” on BET, an upcoming series with Kid Fury coming to HBO and so much more. It’s a given that Lena Waithe will be creating more Black history in her career.

The fourth Black millennial to make the list is Oakland’s own Ryan Coogler. Ryan has given us Fruitvale Station, Black Panther, Creed, he’s teamed up with Lebron James for the upcoming Space Jam sequel and he has much more on the way. When it comes to promising millennials in film that you absolutely must watch, Ryan Coogler is high on the list. He’s proven that he can direct phenomenal films and has no intentions of slowing down. It’ll be wonderful to see what other projects he comes up with in the next year.

What other creatives do you think made our list? Press play on episode 31 of The Rewind to find out.

The Rewind: These Millennial Film & TV Stars Are Sure To Make Black History was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: