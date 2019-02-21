Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Stevie J and Faith Evans have been happily married for a couple months and he recently gave out some juicy details about what goes down in their bedroom. The “Love & Hip-Hop” star mentioned that they used to have sex three times a day, but he recently had to up it to five times a day.

Gary With Da Tea believes that’s a lot of sex in one day, but Headkrack reminded him that they don’t work regular hours. We all know from watching Stevie J on television that he has plenty of love to give.

K. Michelle recently didn’t show up to a gig and decided not to give the promoter back his money. Reports state that while K. Michelle was out a fan walked up to her and then handed her over a subpoena.

Da Brat and Rickey Smiley mentioned that they will hand you over that paper no matter where you are. Make sure you listen to all of Gary’s Tea up top!

Gary’s Tea: Stevie J Opens Up About His Sex Life With Faith, K. Michelle Fan Pulls Out Subpoena On Her & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com