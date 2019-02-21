Red Bull Masters The Art Of Brand Influence [PODCAST]

TTO Podcasts
Title: Red Bull Masters The Art Of Brand Influence

Description: In 1987 Red Bull was first introduced to the world in Austria and has become one of the most popular energy drinks in the world. With 75 billion cans sold throughout these past 31 years, Red Bull has mastered the art of seamlessly blending advertising and branding with a product that is utilized by a wide variety of consumers.

In this episode listeners will get to hear about the evolution of Red Bull as a media house that channels its millions of followers on social media and multi platform network (Red Bull TV, Red Bull Records) to create quality content and endorse a range of influential public figures around the world. Join Red Bull Media Network CEO Gerrit Meijer and Variety Editor-In-Chief Andrew Wallenstein as they unpack how Red Bull has become a lifestyle force in the energy drink market and Meijer’s personal journey with the brand.

This is audio of the Keynote Conversation with Gerrit Meier, CEO of Red Bull Media Network on February 5, 2019 at DEWExpo 2019.

Interviewer: Andrew Wallenstein, Editor-in-Chief, Variety Audio courtesy of Digital Media Wire.

