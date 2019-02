Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kehlani went to twitter to express her excitement for her daughter to one day be able to look back and see she was in all the music videos during her pregnancy.

shooting this last video i cant wait for my daughter to look back and see all these & realize she was in them all. 😫🥺 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 16, 2019

