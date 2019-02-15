CLOSE
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie Smollett Was Staged

Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - March 16, 2016

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Well the Jussie Smollett case just took an interesting turn.

Sources told ABC7 Eyewitness News in Chicago that they gave information to police stating that Smollett and two men in question, former extras on Empire, staged the attack because Smollett was being written off the show.

Chicago Police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi released a statement on Twitter refuting that notion, stating, “Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate”

In an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Smollett reflected on what happened on the January 29 night where he was allegedly assaulted and what has transpired since.

“It’s the attackers, but also the attacks,” he said, adding of those who don’t believe his story, “It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth, you don’t even want to see the truth.”

