Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2019 With Freebies, Deals And More!

0 reads Leave a comment
It’s Valentine’s Day and if you’re looking for we’ve put together a list of some great Valentine’s Day deals, thanks to USA Today!
- Auntie Anne’s: Buy one heart-shaped pretzel Thursday, get one free with a coupon at www.auntieannes.com/heart-shaped-pretzels.
- Boston Market: Get $5 off any family meal Thursday at all locations with a coupon posted at www.bostonmarket.com. Or after 5 p.m. Thursday, get two Prime Rib individual meals for $29.99.
- Hooters: Shred a picture of your ex at participating locations or online at www.hooters.com/ShredYourEx and get 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings Thursday.
- Jack in the Box: Get a free five-piece Mini Churros, slice of cheesecake or regular shake with any purchase on the mobile app Thursday. Sign up for offers at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.
- Popeyes: Starting Valentine’s Day and for a limited time, get five pieces of chicken (mixed or tenders), two regular sides and two biscuits for $10.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a free cookie Thursday for mentioning the Valentine’s Day special.
- Qdoba: Kiss anyone (or anything) Thursday and get a buy-one-get-one entrée for the chain’s “Qdoba for a Kiss” promotion. “From smooching partners to burritos and pictures of celebrity crushes, all kisses are accepted,” the company announced.
- Red Lobster: When you dine in at Red Lobster on Valentine’s Day and order a glass of Ava Grace, you’ll get special chocolates, while supplies last.
- Starbucks: The coffee giant’s Cherry Mocha drink is available through Valentine’s Day. From 3 p.m. to close Thursday, Starbucks Rewards members can get a buy-one-get free deal on handcrafted espresso beverages, grande-size and larger.
- Waffle House: For the 12th year in a row, 200 select Waffle House restaurants will be taking reservations for a special Valentine’s Day dinner Thursday. Find participating locations and contact information for locations at www.wafflehouse.com/valentine.
- White Castle: The fast-food restaurant is taking reservations at participating locations for seating 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Some locations also are taking reservations Friday. Make reservations and learn more at www.whitecastle.com.
CLICK HERE to check out the full list of Valentine’s Day which include free champagne, specials and other deals!
SOURCE: USA Today
Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2019 With Freebies, Deals And More! was originally published on hot963.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours