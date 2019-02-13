Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated “Close Friends” Video Starring Jayda Cheaves

In October of last year, Lil Baby and Gunna dropped their highly anticipated joint project, Drip Harder. The collaborative effort boasted features from Lil Durk, NAV, Young Thug, and Drake—a total of 13 tracks that included fan-favorite “Drip Too Hard.”

With Baby and Gunna complimenting each other so effortlessly, there were many standout moments on the project, which debuted at number 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Their musical synchrony makes sense—as life would have it, they clicked quickly in real life, too.

“Gunna and Baby were seemingly separated by one degree for most of their lives, prior to connecting via music,” HotNewHipHop wrote in their digital cover story about the two artists last year. “They were from two different sides of town. Gunna changed high schools frequently because he kept getting kicked out (he lists three of them to me before trailing off), and so while they always had mutual friends, it wasn’t until they were both hanging around the studio–typically a studio Young Thug was at too, that they actually met, and became fast friends.”

Later on in the article, Lil Baby responds to the publication’s comment that their music is “more mature” and “more grown.” “It’s rapping from a different perspective,” Baby said. “We rapping from a different perspective.”

Perhaps that helps explain my undying love for Drip Harder track “Close Friends.” Featuring a solo Lil Baby, we follow the 24-year-old as he sings in a simple, but irresistible, melody and opens up about a woman he loves but can’t seem to do right by. It’s a familiar theme, but an unexpected angle, as the rapper is timid but brutally f*ck boy-ish at the same time. Just wipe your eyes and stop this crying/I told the truth, that I’d been lying/I gave you racks, I tried to buy in/I even did the unthinkable, I’m sorry for what I did to you, he quietly sings.

Also hinting at the double standard between men and women when it comes to cheating (and overall disrespect in a relationship), he’s refreshingly honest when he sings…Take me back, if I was you and I did what I did I probably wouldn’t, I probably wouldn’t. Whew chile…where do we begin?

Welp. Charting for 15 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, with a peak position of no. 28, “Close Friends” got visual treatment today. In the clip, Baby takes his first-ever trip to Paris a.k.a the City of Love.

Watch the Daps-directed video above, starring beauty Jayda Cheaves, and let us know if you think it lives up to the hype. Also, tune into the full project here if you haven’t heard it.

Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated “Close Friends” Video Starring Jayda Cheaves was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: