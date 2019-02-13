CLOSE
Entertainment News
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1 And 2 Of ‘Boomerang’ On BET

Boomerang

Source: BET / BET

Last night, a modern adaptation of Boomerang aired on BET and while most diehard Boomerang fans were at first hesitant with the show (me, ya boy was one of those people), a lot of people instantly became fans of the show. From its clever homages to the original (shoutout to the row machine and the “woof” head turn) to smart characters with plenty of backstory to dive into, we can see Boomerang lasting more than a little while in our hearts.

Much like the original film though, the soundtrack to the television series is absolutely crazy good, so much so that we’ve compiled a list of all the songs heard on the first two episodes that aired last night (Feb. 12). Get your aux cord and your playlists ready, or you can follow the Boomerang On BET playlist I created for Apple Music or the official BET Networks one on Spotify!

Mint Condition – “Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes)”

Queen Key – “My Way”

Bregma – “Off Rip” (feat. Jammed, Thunderous Knight & LoverboiJoi

JAG – “Black Boy Rise”

Bali Baby – “AMBER Alert”

