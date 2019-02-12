Rapper 21 Savage has been released on bond pending a deportation hearing. Savage, who was arrested Super Bowl weekend by ICE for apparently over staying his visa. It’s not clear when 21 Savage’s hearing will be, but his lawyers say it will be sooner rather than later. We will keep you in the loop of any changes made to the case.

21 Savage Released On Bond Pending Deportation Hearing was originally published on hotspotatl.com

