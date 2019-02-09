CLOSE
Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures

“My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!” said Martin.

Young actress Marsai Martin is out here winning. Nearly a month after it was revealed that she had made history by becoming Hollywood’s youngest executive producer, Martin, 14, has inked a huge production deal with Universal Pictures through her Genius Productions company, Variety reported.

Under the first-look deal Martin and her team will collaborate with Universal Pictures on a variety of scripted projects, the news outlet writes. One of the projects is an upcoming comedic movie dubbed StepMonster that explores the dynamic between a teenager and her stepmom. Martin is slated to star in the film. She is beyond excited about the deal and hopes that this move will inspire women and girls to step into spaces where they are underrepresented.

“I am so excited for the magic I’ll be able to create and produce with Universal,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m happy to be a part of that legacy. My goal is to show young women and girls that our voices and ideas matter and you are never too young to dream BIG!” She also credited Donna Langley, Chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer for making the effort to diversify their company and the entertainment industry by giving people from different backgrounds a platform to share their creativity.

The team at Universal Pictures is looking forward to partnering with Martin. “She is not only tremendously talented in front of the camera, but offers a unique perspective as a creator and producer that will resonate with all audiences. We look forward to moviegoers getting to see how brilliant she is in ‘Little’ and watching her evolve as a filmmaker here at Universal,” said Cramer in a statement.

Martin’s film Little —which stars Issa Rae and Regina Hall—is slated to hit theaters on April 12.

