Hollywood Zay
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj

The Breakfast Club played a snippet of Barbie Gone Bad in which she briefly discusses DJ’s not playing her music. Which stemmed from her feud with DJ Self.

Charlamagne addressed it on the show by saying that the only person not playing her tracks are DJ Envy. He pressed DJ Envy to speak on what he said off air, and he confirmed that he was under the impression that he’s the only one not playing her music.

Beef with Nicki Minaj , DJ Envy

