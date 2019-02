Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Superbowl 53 weekend here we go, how leave it up to uncle Snoop to break it down before they take’em down. The laws that is. Tekashi 69 is back in the media. Press play for some input and opinion from the O.G. looking like a auntie and acting like a auntie is two different things.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: