Kim Porter Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Kim Porter has been revealed to be a form of pneumonia.

The official cause is listed as lobar pneumonia according to TMZ. Lobar pneumonia is an inflammation of an entire lob of the lungs. Porter passed away on November November 15 at age 47 after she was found unconscious in her Los Angeles area home.

Two days before she passed, Kim contacted her doctor and said that she didn’t feel well and had no appetite. The report also stated that a nurse made a house call to give Porter a saline solution drip infused with vitamins. The following day, Kim complained to a doctor that she had a streak of blood in her phlegm.

No drugs or alcohol were found in her system.

Close