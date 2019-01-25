Plies is Giving Away $10,000 Dollars For The Drip 4 Sale Challenge

View this post on Instagram

💰💰💰Who Know Somebody Dat Can Use $10,000(Cash)????Tag’em Da “Drip 4 Sale” Extravaganza Here Bih!! 😂 I’m Lookin 4 The Best “Drip 4 Sale” Video Hashtag #Drip4Sale $10,000 to the Winner!!!! I’m Ready to put $10,000 in somebody hand Bih!!!!! May The Best Drip Win!!!! #Drip4Sale #Plies #Rock💎 #RockTour🔥