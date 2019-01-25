CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Plies is Giving Away $10,000 Dollars For The Drip 4 Sale Challenge

31 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Wow the first mainstream challenge has been of 2019 has officially been kicked off courtesy of Plies. Watch the original video for details , then check out some of your competition. Who’s qualified to win,just press play. Drip 4 Sale sounds like a new song promotion strategy .

#Drip4Sale , 000 Cash , 10 , New Challenge Alert , NoiseOnTheNet , plies

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 8 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 17 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
True Story: Man Repeatedly Injects Himself With His…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close