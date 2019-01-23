New Music
New Music: Asian Doll – "Talk" [VIDEO]

Here’s the highly anticipated video by the 1017 Records affiliated artist Asian Doll titled “Talk.” This song is off of her 2018 release “So Icy Princess.” Click here to add it to your Spotify playlist.

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

The Dallas native signed to Gucci Mane‘s label last year in June.

Source: HighsNobiety, YouTube, XXL

