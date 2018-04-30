Asian Doll In The DFW?? [VIDEO]

Local DFW News
Farlin Ave | 04.30.18
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Asian Doll. Asian Doll. Asian Doll. Her new project drops May 4th and she’s still putting on for the DFW. See what she’s been up to besides music in the video above with 97.9 The Beat’s Hollywood Zay.

Shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

Close-Up Of Cannabis Plant

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

25 photos Launch gallery

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

Continue reading Asian Doll In The DFW?? [VIDEO]

Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos

asian doll

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar…
 2 hours ago
04.30.18
Grab Your Tissues: Girl Surprises Her Prom Date…
 2 hours ago
04.30.18
LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity…
 22 hours ago
04.29.18
Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But…
 22 hours ago
04.29.18
Memba’ This? The Only White House Dinners We…
 1 day ago
04.29.18
“This Is My Album Cover:” Kanye Tweets Pic…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Super Dad: LeBron Cheers His Son Bronny’s Team…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
From Chika: A Letter To Kanye West Over…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Cringeworthy: Seeing A Man Get Friend Zoned On…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Can’t Even Lie: The Yodeling WalMart Kid’s New…
 2 days ago
04.28.18
Here’s How A Drunk Destiny’s Child Convo Would…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
New Album Alert! Bridget Kelly Will Have Your…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
NBA Tity Boi? See The Footage That Almost…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
Chance The Rapper Speaks Out After Getting Dragged…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
OMG: Kids Are Shook When This Horror Movie…
 3 days ago
04.27.18
What Is HBO’s “Insecure” Without Lawrence?
 3 days ago
04.27.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now