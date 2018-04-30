Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Asian Doll. Asian Doll. Asian Doll. Her new project drops May 4th and she’s still putting on for the DFW. See what she’s been up to besides music in the video above with 97.9 The Beat’s Hollywood Zay.
Shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Asian Doll In The DFW?? [VIDEO]
- Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars
- Kruz Newz: The Simpsons’ Made TV History Last Night!
- Issa Rae Has Black Twitter In An Uproar For Something She Wrote 3 Years Ago
- Kruz Newz: Guns Banned at NRA Convention In Dallas During Vice President Speech
- Grab Your Tissues: Girl Surprises Her Prom Date By Walking For The First Time In Months
- Kruz Newz: Jason Witten Still Hasn’t Decided Whether He’s Done Playing
- New Video: SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar “Doves In The Wind”
- New Video: Remy Ma ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “Company”
- LOL: The #NotMyLegsChallenge Continues To Bring The Hilarity With New Videos
Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos
25 photos Launch gallery
Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana Photos
1. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 7 of 25
8. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 9 of 25
10. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 12 of 25
13. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 23 of 25
24. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Remembering The Best 4/20 Marijuana PhotosSource:Getty 25 of 25
comments – add yours