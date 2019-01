Title: The Rise of Reggaetón With Ray Annes

Description: This week we have the Director of Marketing at Sony Latin, Ray Annes. He talks to us about the rise Reggaetón in the digital age. We discuss how social media has help the careers of artist Bad Bunny and J. Balvin. He also talks about how the Drake and Bad Bunny song “Mira” was made.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: