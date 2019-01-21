CLOSE
It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For President

"I love my country, and this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to fight for the best of who we are."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, AUGUST 12, 2014: State Attorney General Kamala Harris and LAUSD Superinten

Source: Mark Boster / Getty

Just as sources predicted, on Martin Luther King Day, Sen. Kamala Harris announced that she’s running for President of the United States.

The first-term Democratic senator from California made the announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America Monday morning.

“I am running for president. I’m very excited about it. I am very excited about it,” Harris, 54, told Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Harris is the first African-American candidate to throw her political hat in the presidential election ring. She will join fellow Democrats Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Julian CastroSen. Kirsten Gillibrand and many others in hopes to defeat President Trump in 2020.

“I love my country, and this is a moment in time that I feel a sense of responsibility to fight for the best of who we are,” Harris said, explaining why she is running for this nation’s highest office.

While a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll found that among those who have an opinion about Harris they are more favorable than not, many concerns have been raised about her work as a prosecutor and how that has negatively impacted African-Americans. Harris has yet to respond those criticisms, but when asked about the left’s growing opposition to law enforcement, she had this to say.

“I think it is a false choice to suggest that communities do not want law enforcement,” Harris stressed to the GMA hosts.

“Most communities do. They don’t want excessive force. They don’t want racial profiling, but then nobody should.”

NBC News reported that shortly after her GMA appearance, Sen. Harris dropped her first campaign video with the slogan “Kamala Harris For the People.”

“Truth, justice, decency, equality, freedom, democracy: these aren’t just words, they’re the values we as American cherish. And they’re all on the line now,” Harris says in the video.

“Let’s claim our future.”

Take a look:

Her campaign has also confirmed that their headquarters will be based in a Baltimore, Maryland with a second office in Oakland.

