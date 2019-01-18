R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways

After much debate, Sony and R. Kelly have agreed to part ways, according to Billboard. There had been protests outside of the Sony offices in the aftermath of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Since the airing of the documentary earlier this month, artists such as Lady Gaga, Chance The Rapper and others have apologized for collaborating with Kelly with Gaga removing her Kelly collaboration “Do What U Want,” from streaming services.

Kelly has also been removed from the RCA website. He had been signed to Jive since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s when he was in a group, R. Kelly and the Public Announcement. When Jive became part of Sony BMG, he was moved under the Sony umbrella. He had been under contract at RCA, a subsidiary of Sony since 2012.

Scandal has faced the singer for nearly three decades. In 2002, he was arrested on child pornography charges and was ultimately acquitted in 2008. In recent years, more allegations have surrounded the singer from alleged sex cults to abuse of women. Kelly has denied all of these accusations.

