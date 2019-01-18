CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Former Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison For Killing Laquan McDonald

43 reads
Leave a comment
Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Sentenced In Shooting Death Laquan McDonald

Source: Pool / Getty

The white former Chicago police officer who shot and killed Laquan McDonald in 2014 has been sentenced to 81 months in prison.

Judge Vincent Gaughan issued the sentence on Friday for Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke was found guilty in October of 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one for each shot he fired that struck the teen. The murder charge itself carries a prison term of four to 20 years but the judge could have given Van Dyke probation for that count. The aggravated battery charges carry a sentence of six to 30 years in jail and does not allow for probation.

Van Dyke’s defense attorney argued that Van Dyke be sentenced to probation on the second-degree murder conviction while prosecutors argued that he should also be sentenced on the aggravated battery counts. The minimum for those convictions can be as high as 96 years but prosecutors asked the judge for 18 to 20 years.

Instead, Judge Gaughan agreed to sentence Van Dyke solely on the second-degree murder charge, calling the case, “A tragedy for both sides.”

Van Dyke could be released after serving a minimum of two years and serve the remainder of his term on probation.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke’s Fake Tears Were Unpersuasive, Jurors Reveal

RELATED: Jury Finds Jason Van Dyke Guilty Of Murdering Laquan McDonald

Former Chicago Officer Jason Van Dyke Sentenced To More Than Six Years In Prison For Killing Laquan McDonald was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 1 hour ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 2 hours ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 16 hours ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 22 hours ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 1 day ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Philadelphia’s Own Marc Byers Named General Manager of…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Kayvon Webster Talks His New Children’s Book, Growing…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close