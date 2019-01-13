It’s been over a century since the first Broadway musical written and performed by African Americans made its debut and there are still racial barriers being broken in theatre in this day and age. Actress Brittney Johnson recently made history as the first African American woman to take on the role of Glinda the Good Witch of the North in the play Wicked, ABC News reported.
Johnson joined the cast in June 2018 as an understudy and made her debut as Glinda on January 10, the news outlet writes. She was the first Black woman to play the role since the play made its debut on Broadway in 2003. Johnson is humbled to play Glinda and says that stepping on stage to perform each show is something that’s bigger than herself. She hopes that her accomplishment inspires others to push forward and fulfill their dreams.
“My heart is bursting with gratitude. God is so good! I am so humbled to be the first Black Glinda and honored to fulfill the dreams and hopes of so many! I feel like my feet have yet to touch down,” she told the news outlet. “The importance of this moment in history is only amplified by the message of this beautiful show: Love, friendship, and kindness are stronger than the fear of “otherness”. Love can break down barriers to change the world. I’m so grateful to the Wicked team for trusting me to tell this story. My hope and prayer is that people see my story and have faith that they can achieve their dreams too. Nothing is impossible! And no dream is too big.”
#BlackGirlMagic is reigning supreme in the entertainment industry. Actress Regina Hall recently became the first Black woman to receive a New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Actress and Marsai Martin is slated to make history as Hollywood’s youngest executive producer.
Brittney Johnson Becomes Wicked’s First Black Glinda was originally published on newsone.com