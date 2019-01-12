Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Done With Music: “I Deleted Everything”

Lil Uzi Vert shocked fans on Friday night when he announced that he was stepping away from music.

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with Music,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I deleted everything. I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.”

In 2018, Uzi was expected to drop the follow up to Luv Is Rage 2 in Eternal Atake but it never materialized. The Philly rapper with hits such as "XO TOUR Lif3," and "Do What I Want" had been teasing the album throughout the year with singles, snippets and controversial videos where he alleged to have worshipped Satan. In December, he told a crowd that the album was finally done, without necessarily telling people what the release date was.

Fans obviously were taken aback at Uzi saying he was stepping away from the music on social media.

Lil Uzi Vert fans after seeing his post about quitting rap and deleting the album they waited a year for pic.twitter.com/yWwU2xLodu — Adam Demetriades (SSJ4) (@AdamDemetriades) January 12, 2019

When we waited a year and a half for Eternal Atake and then Lil Uzi Vert randomly deleted all his music and decided to stop rapping #LilUziVert pic.twitter.com/1IMjOUIX8I — lil fruity vert (@msuyoshi) January 12, 2019

me after watching Lil Uzi Vert's story pic.twitter.com/KlErjGcoEC — huncho (@SteveJobsXCX) January 12, 2019

Every single Lil Uzi Vert fan right now pic.twitter.com/2Yb3OORcqo — I'm Tired of Yall Eatin Ass 😡 (@Trevor_Foreplay) January 12, 2019

"Lil Uzi Vert announces he's stepping away from music" Me: pic.twitter.com/NS001oQiUv — Xanny DeVito (@Woke_Bloke) January 12, 2019

Again, you never know with rap retirements. We’ll see if Uzi sticks to what he’s saying.

