CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Done With Music: “I Deleted Everything”

135 reads
Leave a comment
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

Lil Uzi Vert shocked fans on Friday night when he announced that he was stepping away from music.

“I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with Music,” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I deleted everything. I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013. You are free.”

In 2018, Uzi was expected to drop the follow up to Luv Is Rage 2 in Eternal Atake but it never materialized. The Philly rapper with hits such as “Do What I Want,” “XO TOUR Lif3,” and “Do What I Want” had been teasing the album throughout the year with singles, snippets and controversial videos where he alleged to have worshipped Satan. In December, he told a crowd that the album was finally done, without necessarily telling people what the release date was.

Fans obviously were taken aback at Uzi saying he was stepping away from the music on social media.

Again, you never know with rap retirements. We’ll see if Uzi sticks to what he’s saying.

Lil Uzi Vert Says He’s Done With Music: “I Deleted Everything” was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 2 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 11 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
Chris Brown Released From Custody In Paris, Blasts…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close