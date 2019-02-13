Black History Month 2019
Black History Month 2019: J. Prince

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the music business entrepreneur behind Rap-A-Lot Records– J. Prince.

J. Prince

Source: Shun Atkins

Birth Date: October 31, 1964

Hometown: Houston, TX

Fun Facts: 

  • J. Prince launched Rap-A-Lot Records in the 1980s and it was named after J. Prince’s brother– ‘Sir Rap-A-Lot’
  • J. Prince helped to bring the Geto Boys (Scarface, Willie D, and Bushwick Bill) to the mainstream
  • J. Prince is also known from his business endeavors with Strapped condoms, the Prince Boxing Complex, and his hay and beef business
  • J. Prince is known for his famous phrase “Aw yeah” heard on countless records in the South
  • J. Prince is married with three kids (Jas Prince, James Prince Jr., and Brandy Prince)

We thank you for your contributions J. Prince.

J. Prince
J. Prince

