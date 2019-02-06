Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

5 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.
Birth Date: January 29, 1954
Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi
Fun Facts:
- Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine
- Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world
- Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”
- Oprah attended Tennessee State University
- Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”
- Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986
- Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign
We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.
