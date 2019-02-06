Black History Month 2019
HomeBlack History Month 2019

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey

5 reads
Leave a comment

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's 2011 TCA Winter Press Tour Cocktail Party - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Birth Date: January 29, 1954

Hometown: Kosciusko, Mississippi

Fun Facts: 

  • Oprah is an entrepreneur that started OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network), Harpo Studios, and O Magazine
  • Oprah is the first female Black billionaire in the world
  • Oprah’s real name is actually spelled “Orpah”
  • Oprah attended Tennessee State University
  • Oprah is also an actor, and has starred several movies including Steven Spielberg’s “The Color Purple”
  • Oprah has been with her boyfriend, Stedman Graham, since 1986
  • Oprah received the Medal of Freedom from former U.S. President Barack Obama and was a big supporter of his campaign

We thank you for your contributions Oprah Winfrey.

Black History Month 2019: Oprah Winfrey (PHOTOS)
ABC Special - Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America
27 photos

Oprah Winfrey

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 14 hours ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 15 hours ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 20 hours ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Drake, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj
DJ Envy Admits To Blackballing Nicki Minaj
 1 day ago
02.04.19
21 Savage’s Lawyer Reportedly Issues Statement, Says Arrest…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Yawn: Super Bowl Halftime Show’s Most Basic Moments…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Celebs, CBS React To The Death Of Kristoff…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Candle Brand Launched By Three Black Youngsters Featured…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Black Director Chinonye Chukwu Makes History At Sundance
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta,…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 3 days ago
02.02.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close