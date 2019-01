Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Future is a ticking time bomb that plans to detonate on January 18th of this month. New album called The Wizrd. On top of the album how bout you press play and check out the documentary that will follow. Not to mention Future’s clothing merch all dropping the same day. Apple music fans will receive exclusive listening specials. Here is a brand new visual “Jumping on a Jet”.

