Entertainment News
14 Super Solid Reasons We Stan ‘Black-Ish’ Actor Marcus Scribner

Happy Birthday to the young king.

ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Five

Source: Troy Harvey / Getty

Today marks Marcus Scribner‘s 19th birthday and we couldn’t let it pass without celebrating. Best known for playing Andre Johnson, Jr. on ABC’s award-winning sitcom Black-ish, Scribner is coming into his own on the show and in real life. In fact, just this morning Yara Shahidi sang his praises in a sweet Instagram message for all the world to see.

And Marcus has clearly become someone whom his TV mom, the ever so beautiful Tracee Ellis Ross, can look to for guidance.

View this post on Instagram

TOP 5 🍔 ‘s BY @marcusscribner (from 5 ➡️1)

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

What would they do without him?

Hit the flip for 14 reasons we, too, stan Marcus (his hilarious love for fanny packs definitely made the list) and join us in wishing him a happy, happy birthday.

14 Super Solid Reasons We Stan ‘Black-Ish’ Actor Marcus Scribner was originally published on globalgrind.com

