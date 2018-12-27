HB @ The Movies: Netflix Bird Box VIP Screening with Kandi Burruss in Atlanta

Last week, HelloBeautiful was invited to the Private VIP Screening of Netflix’s Bird Box starring Academy Award Winning Actress, Sandra Bullock. Boasting an all-star cast which includes Trevante Rhodes, Lil Rel Howery, Jacki Weaver, Sarah Paulson, Machine Gun Kelly, and John Malkovich, the Bird Box screening at Atlanta’s CineBistro at Town Brookhaven truly complimented the films growing buzz.

Hosted by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and cast member Lil Rel Howery, Bird Box was all the talk among writers and bloggers. With tasty appetizers on deck; crispy coconut shrimp, wagyu beef sliders, chicken satay skewers, and mac-and-cheese bites, as well as delicious Bird Box, themed alcoholic beverages – The Blindfold and The Douglas, the VIP screening was a great way to kick off the holiday season.

So what’s the hype about?

Bullock, who plays Malorie in Bird Box is trying to escape an unknown force that destroyed most of the world’s population. With only a few people left (those who kept their eyes closed), Malorie seeks safety for her two children, Girl and Boy. After her sisters’ death, Malorie links up with a small group of strangers and takes refuge in their home. When the house is no longer safe, Malorie packs up her kids and departs with her new boo, heroic co-star Tom (Trevante Rhodes), with hopes of finding a sanctuary.

Determined to survive and to reach safety, Malorie ventures down a treacherous river for two-days with her family. Blindfolded, but not broken by the events, Malorie relies on her maternal instincts and survival skills to beat the odds.

What we loved about the film…

Bird Box clearly brings the thrills plus suspense and some really chilling moments to the table, along with a soft touch of romance with Tom under trying circumstances. We loved the dark, edgy and cold feel of the picture. Another plus – the casting and acting are stellar. Where the movie falls short – viewers may feel a bit slighted because the mysterious force isn’t fully explained and the romance between Malorie and Tom doesn’t reach its height. Honestly, by the time it starts, it’s over. Such is life.

