CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The Avengers: End Game Trailer

20 reads
Leave a comment

“Part of the journey is the end.”

WHEW. After seven months of agony for Marvel fans after the events in Infinty War, Marvel finally gives fans an update on what happened to Tony Stark, Captain America, the Hulk and more with the debut trailer of Avengers: End Game.

To recap before you lose your mind — there is no action in the trailer, only dialogue and planning. Yes, Thanos wiped out half of living life on Earth (it’s been seven months, that’s not a spoiler) and Iron Man is currently trapped in space with no way of getting back home. Meanwhile back on Earth, Captain America has a big plan to supposedly fix everything and we see the return of two Marvel heroes that were MIA during the Infinity War: Ant-Man and Hawkeye.

“This is the fight of our lives,” Captain America says.

Black Widow responds, “This is going to work.”

“I know, because I don’t know what to do if it doesn’t.”

Get hype then! Avengers: End Game hits theaters next April.

RELATED: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Remembers Stan Lee: “There Will Never Be Another”

RELATED: Check Out These ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers But With No Context

RELATED: Fan Watches ‘Infinity War’ 48 Times And Gets Invited To The Set Of ‘Avengers 4’

Watch The Avengers: End Game Trailer was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Porter Cause Of Death Revealed
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
We Have One Question For All The ’90s…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
Gina Rodriguez Tells On Herself & Cardi B…
 4 hours ago
01.25.19
2017 NBA Finals - Game Five
Warriors Skip White House Visit, Meet with Pres.…
 9 hours ago
01.25.19
The Game Gets Super X-Rated About His Sex…
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
The Rewind: We Battle It Out Over 21…
 10 hours ago
01.25.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 19 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
#BigMamaTalk: Akbar V Drops New “Choices” Visual
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teairra Mari’s Revenge Porn Lawsuit Thrown Out After…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Blocboy JB Sues Epic Games, ‘Fortnite’ For Stealing…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Sets 2019 Off With New Song…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
J. Cole Drops New Track, “Middle Child” [NEW…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close