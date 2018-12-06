TTO Podcasts
The Origins Of OG Kush Pt. 2 [PODCAST]

Title: The Origins Of OG Kush Pt. 2

Description: “A friend with weed is a friend indeed,” Tech This Out gets a history level on how cannabis gained acceptance in California and became the number one domestic producer of the legalized drug. Dominic “Mr. OG Kush” Angelo drops some dime bag knowledge on the prohibition of weed, evolution of legalizing the forbidden “gateway drug” and what cannabis dispensaries are doing with the data they collect on their customers. Tune into the vivid recollection of the beginning of West Coast marijuana culture.

