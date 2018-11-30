CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book

Our #ForeverFLOTUS is stunting on the literary world selling more than 2 million copies of "Becoming" in a little over two weeks.

1 reads
Leave a comment

When it was first announced that Former First Lady Michelle Obama would be releasing a memoir this year, we knew it was going to be a huge hit.

And now the news only confirms it–the numbers do not lie!

On Friday (Nov. 30), Penguin Random House announced that since the memoir dropped on November 13, Becoming has sold more than a whopping 2 million copies and is headed into an unprecedented sixth printing, increasing the number of books in circulation to 3.4 million.

In addition, the hardcover edition of Obama’s memoir sold “more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018,” the publisher added.

As we previously reported, Becoming is an immensely personal book where Michelle Obama opened up for the first time publicly about a range of issues including experiencing a miscarriage, conceiving both of her children with IVF and having to seek couples therapy with former President Barack Obama.

We’re pretty sure that her 10-city sold out book tour also helped Mrs. Obama sell more copies too!

As of now, Becoming sits on top ofThe New York Times‘ best-seller lists for Hardcover Nonfiction and the Combined Print and E-Book Bestsellers.

Congrats #ForeverFLOTUS!

BEAUTIES: Did you buy a copy of Becoming yet?

RELATED NEWS:

Flawless! Michelle Obama Slays In Dior For December’s ELLE Cover

Michelle Obama Opens Up About Past Miscarriage And Fertility Issues In New Book

Michelle Obama’s Memoir To Be Released In November: ‘This Is Deeply Personal’

US-POLITICS-STATE OF THE UNION

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

Continue reading 5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama’s Intimate Memoir, ‘Becoming’

5 Things We Hope To Learn In Michelle Obama's Intimate Memoir, 'Becoming'

       

Michelle Obama’s Memoir Has Officially Become 2018’s Best-Selling Book was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Rewind: We Checked Out ‘Robin Hood’ And…
 9 hours ago
11.30.18
Z-Ro Reveals The One Song He Hates Performing,…
 10 hours ago
11.30.18
Jay-Z Speaks On “What’s Free” Lyric Regarding Kanye…
 10 hours ago
11.30.18
Meek Mentality: 14 Lines From ‘Championships’ That’ll Make…
 12 hours ago
11.30.18
10 items
Still Trash! One Vote Does Not Save Tim…
 13 hours ago
11.30.18
Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer…
 14 hours ago
11.30.18
Netflix Cancels ‘Daredevil’ After Three Seasons
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Trending 2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Trending
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s Good Form Remix…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
#TBT: Remember The Time A Young Offset Was…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Baltimore Club Dancer TSU Terry Reveals Advice He…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Watch: Condiment-Crazed Woman Turns Violent When McDonald’s Skimps…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
Cardi B, The Women of ‘Black Panther’ Named…
 1 day ago
11.29.18
11 Lines From Mary J. Blige’s ‘My Life’…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Rift Between Cookie And Lucious…
 2 days ago
11.29.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…
 2 days ago
11.28.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close