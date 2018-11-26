The Origins Of OG Kush [PODCAST]

TTO Podcasts
| 11.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Title: The Origins Of OG Kush

Description: “A friend with weed is a friend indeed,” Tech This Out gets a history level on how cannabis gained acceptance in California and became the number one domestic producer of the legalized drug. Dominic “Mr. OG Kush” Angelo drops some dime bag knowledge on the prohibition of weed, evolution of legalizing the forbidden “gateway drug” and what cannabis dispensaries are doing with the data they collect on their customers. Tune into the vivid recollection of the beginning of West Coast marijuana culture.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Calls Grow To Fire Tom Shand, The Florida…
 6 hours ago
11.26.18
Diddy’s Final Words For Kim Porter Will Leave…
 7 hours ago
11.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Shamari DeVoe Gets Personal About Her…
 17 hours ago
11.25.18
Paul Wall
Paul Wall In A Wreck
 20 hours ago
11.25.18
Harvard Crimson Appoints First Black Woman President
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Black Millennial Entrepreneur Raises $30.5M During Series B…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Marvin Gaye, Gregory Hines To Be Featured In…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
Florida State Football Fan Posts A Picture Of…
 1 day ago
11.25.18
The Schomburg Center Acquires Ruby Dee And Ossie…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
7 items
Watch Faith Evans Belt Out ‘His Eye Is…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Oklahoma City Thunder v Golden State Warriors
Nike Dropping Playstation-Inspired Paul George 2.5’s in December
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Chance The Rapper Working On Film About Coming…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
2018 A3C Festival
Finally!! Juelz Santana Proposes to Kimbella
 2 days ago
11.26.18
Canada’s New $10 Bill With Black Woman Civil…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Levels To This: The Truthful Timetable For Eating…
 2 days ago
11.24.18
Here’s The Debut Trailer For ‘The Lion King’…
 4 days ago
11.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close