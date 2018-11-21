CLOSE
Entertainment News
Fans Attempt To Jump Pusha T At Toronto Concert, Get The Fade From Security Instead [VIDEO]

Pusha T for Red Bull

Source: Red Bull / Red Bull

To paraphrase Smokey from Friday, you gotta be stupid to try and rush a rapper on stage. In Pusha T‘s case, it’s laughing at a few “fans” who decided to throw beer on him before security issued a fade to them.

The incident took place at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Pusha’s first performance in the city after his feud with Drake earlier this year. During a performance of “MFTR,” a small group of fans began throwing beer at Pusha. He calmly exited the stage before the fans jumped over the barricade, only to meet the hands and feet of security.

Once the fans were done, Pusha got back on stage to perform “Infared,” the closer to Daytona along. Enraged and obviously upset, the GOOD Music President paused the show and walked around stage. “Listen … let me tell y’all something. This n*gga … paid some n*ggas … to throw beer n*gga. The f*ck is that?!” he said. A perfect build into “Don’t Like” and reportedly, the Drake diss, “The Story of Adidon.”

https://twitter.com/TrueNorthViews/status/1065105197230260224/video/1

Guess some people just won’t let a beef die.

was originally published on theboxhouston.com

photos
