CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’ Hyde-Smith As Runoff Election Turns Racial

Hyde-Smith was caught on video making a sick, racist joke.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Mississippi’s incumbent Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was expected to square off Tuesday night against her Democratic rival Mike Espy on the debate stage, seeing each other face-to-face in a public meeting for the first time since the Trump-backed candidate made a racist joke on Nov. 2 about lynching.

If Espy wins the Nov. 27 runoff election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

See Also: Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation organized the debate, which will be held in Jackson and starts at 7 p.m. local time, according to WTVA-TV.

Hyde-Smith was caught on video saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row,” while campaigning in Tupelo, Mississippi with cattle rancher Colin Hutchinson. Journalist Lamar White Jr. posted the 10-second video clip on social media.

Given her racist comment, which she has struggled to downplay, it’s no wonder Hyde-Smith has demanded there be no audience or outside press at tonight’s debate, according to the Jackson Free Press. At Hyde-Smith’s request, only the debate moderator, panelists, and the production team will be allowed in the auditorium.

“They have rigged this debate for her to win. Espy’s campaign wanted full access for the press and a live studio audience—they said no. Espy wanted no notes going in. Instead, she and her team will have time to build a crib sheet with everything she needs to say before hand. Espy wanted the candidates to ask the questions to each other directly—they said it had to be pre-submitted. Presumably that’s because she isn’t comfortable asking whatever gotcha question her handlers have hooked up,” a source told the newspaper.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to the Senate in April to replace Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired because of an illness. Espy and Hyde-Smith finished ahead of a crowded field of candidates in a Nov. 6 special election in which no candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote.

The debate was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central time, or 8 p.m. Eastern.

Do you want to watch it but don’t live in Mississippi? Click here to live stream the debate via WTVA or watch the video embed below.

SEE ALSO:

Major Donors Want Money Back From Sen. Cindy ‘Public Hanging’ Hyde-Smith

What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum? Fallen Candidates Hint At Political Futures

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students' Votes, Twitter Says

16 photos Launch gallery

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students' Votes, Twitter Says

Continue reading Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students’ Votes, Twitter Says

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Wanted To Suppress HBCU Students' Votes, Twitter Says

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is letting all Mississippi voters know she is a proud racist, whether she knows it or not. The 59-year-old said she would go to a public hanging and be in the "front row." Now, a video recorded before the midterm elections has surfaced showing her saying she wants to suppress "liberal folks in those other schools," which many on social media took as a reference to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck In the video, which went viral after being widely circulated beginning Wednesday night, Hyde-Smith said on Nov. 2 in Columbus, Mississippi: "And then they remind me, that there's a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don't want to vote. Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult. And I think that's a great idea." https://twitter.com/LamarWhiteJr/status/1063192983254822912 We are sure she believes that even more now that she was facing Mike Espy, a Black Democrat, in a Nov. 27 runoff. However, her campaign responded and claimed she was "obviously" joking. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first African-American senator since Reconstruction. Twitter was reading between Hyde-Smith's coded lines and pointing out what she probably meant when she said "liberal" schools. See the responses below.

Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’ Hyde-Smith As Runoff Election Turns Racial was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Live: Mike Espy Debates Cindy ‘Public Hanging’…
 8 hours ago
11.20.18
Get Your Inspo: Patricia Bright’s Instagram Fits Have…
 10 hours ago
11.20.18
Mahershala Ali And Viggo Mortensen Tells Stories Of…
 11 hours ago
11.20.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Indictment: Rapper Faces Life In Prison…
 13 hours ago
11.20.18
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 15 hours ago
11.20.18
The Rewind: Binge Watch While You Binge Eat
 16 hours ago
11.20.18
Prayers Up: Gregg Leakes Refuses Chemotherapy Treatments For…
 16 hours ago
11.20.18
Stacey Abrams Is Not Done With Brian Kemp…
 16 hours ago
11.20.18
Michael B Jordan & Tessa Thompson On Creed…
 17 hours ago
11.20.18
‘LHHHS5’ Reunion Recap: Moniece And Princess Love Do…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
In Astroworld Fest, Travis Scott Made Houston The…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
International Men’s Day: 5 Traits Men Should Flush…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
New Orleans Man Arrested Over Bomb Threat Says…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
Should Chipotle Rehire Manager Who Wouldn’t Serve Group…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum?…
 1 day ago
11.19.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Kandi Learns That Porsha’s New Man…
 2 days ago
11.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close