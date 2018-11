Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Young Dolph dropped a new demo documentary highlighting his struggle in the dirt to evolving into success with diamonds. Press play and check out life behind the music starring Mr. Major himself. The streets have been waiting on the release of Role Model. Nobody was expecting a bonus documentary with it. Tis the season. “TURNED DIRT INTO DIAMONDS,” A HUSTLER’S MANIFESTO.

