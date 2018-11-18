CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad

An image of a Black dad in a traditional family setting is missing, some folks are complaining.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Macy’s came under fire on social media by Twitter users who were appalled that images in the department store’s holiday ad are missing Black dads in a traditional family setting.

SEE ALSO: 72 Percent Of Black Kids Raised By Single Parent, 25% Overall In U.S.

“So I’m just trying to understand this advertisement Macy’s has…. So they make the black woman a single mother, and the black man gay AND in an IR relationship. Meanwhile BOTH white families are traditionally structured…THROW THEE ENTIRE AD AWAY #Macys #Foh #NegativeStereotype,” one Twitter user posted on Saturday.

It’s unclear whether Macy’s has more than these four family images in its holiday ad campaign. However, these pictures touched a sore spot for many.

 

While scores of Black dads are not married to the mother of their child, that doesn’t mean that they are uninvolved their child’s life.

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives—from talking to their kids to helping them with homework—according to a 2013 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Most Black fathers live with their sons and daughters, the book “All In” by Josh Levs noted. About 2.5 million Black fathers live with their children, while approximately 1.7 million of them don’t live under the same roof with their kids. Many of these fathers don’t marry the mother of their children, but that doesn’t make them absentee fathers, as New York Time’s Charles Blow underscored.

Still, not everyone was angry with Macy’s ad.

“People are more concerned about the portrayal of black single mothers then actual black single mothers. The only way Macy’s could releases that ad and not get any backlash is because being a black single mom is the norm. But I don’t see anyone trying to change that,” posted a Twitter user who goes by the handle @Tears4Clowns.

Another Twitter user simply called the backlash “fake outrage.”

SEE ALSO:

Kanye West Donated Money To The Family Of Jemel Roberson

‘Forever My Lady’: One Of The Most Iconic R&B Slow Jams Was Written For Kim Porter

 

'The Holiday Calendar' Special Screening Los Angeles

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

12 photos Launch gallery

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

Continue reading Kim Porter’s Life In Photos

Kim Porter's Life In Photos

People are still in shock about the sudden death of model, actress and mother to three of Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids, Kim Porter. The 47-year-old was reportedly found dead in her Toluca Lake, California, home on Thursday, according to Variety. The cause of death is not known at this time. See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression Porter and Diddy dated from 1994 to 2007. Their son, Christian Combs, was born in 1998. They also have twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. Porter has another son, Quincy, from her relationship with singer Al B. Sure! In honor of Kim Porter, see her life in photos.

Macy’s Dragged For How It Portrays Black Fathers In New Holiday Ad was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Governor Calls For County Commissioner’s Resignation Days After…
 2 hours ago
11.18.18
Kim Porter’s Family Breaks Silence After Her Tragic…
 4 hours ago
11.18.18
10 items
Black Twitter Congratulates Andrew Gillum For Running A…
 7 hours ago
11.18.18
kanye west in 2008
Kanye West Gives Family of Slain Chicagoan Jemel…
 22 hours ago
11.17.18
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 1 day ago
11.17.18
Here’s The Official Lineup For Travis Scott’s Astroworld…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Jill Scott Blesses The Mic & Takeoff’s Eyes…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
We Imagine Trump Is PISSED A Judge Reinstated…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Andrew Gillum Lost Florida Election Because Of Racism,…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
The Rewind: Mahershala Ali Motors Through Jim Crow’s…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Black Friday 2018: Deals, Sales And More
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Snoop dogg at Tech Crunch
Snoop Dogg to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
9 items
Kim Porter Wasn’t Like A Regular Mom, She…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Bryne Talk Instant Family,…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
Wake-Up Call To Democrats: ‘Black Women Get Things…
 2 days ago
11.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: The Big Death Day Belongs To…
 3 days ago
11.16.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close