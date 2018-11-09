Tammy Rivera Admits To Cheating On Waka Flocka, Evelyn Shuts Down Rumors That Her Daughter Is Dating Usher & More

Entertainment News
| 11.08.18
Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka have dealt with a lot in their relationship. Waka has admitted that he’s cheated on her in the past, which caused them to breakup several times. During a recent interview the reality star admitted that Waka wasn’t the only one at fault and that she cheated on him as well.

Nevertheless, Gary With Da Tea mentioned she never had sex with another man, but emotionally cheated on Waka. Da Brat explained that it just means you talk to the person without being intimate.

In other news, Usher was caught hanging out with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece Hairston. Rumors began to spread around that the two were dating, but Evelyn immediately shut that down.

Evelyn mentioned that Shaniece and Usher are just friends and people need to stop think it’s more than that. Gary spoke about how Usher and Evelyn are around the same age and she probably doesn’t want her daughter dating a man that much older.

See photos of Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka below!

comments – add yours
photos
