Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

When life gives you lemons, leave it up to one of DFW’s hometown hero’s Yella Beezy to make lemonade soda. Yes you read that right, Beezy used his

unexpected hospital recovery time as a testimonial tribulation video back drop. Local Video producer @HalfPintFilmz made sure to create a mini movie for the PMG champ .

Also On 97.9 The Beat: