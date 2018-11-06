2 reads Leave a comment
Just for the Holidays, Amazon is dropping the minimum amount shoppers need to spend to qualify for free shipping, it’s usually a minimum of $25 unless you have the Prime membership. The free shipping will not be as fast as the Prime member’s shipping but it is free!
- Kruz Newz: Amazon Drops $25 Minimum for Free Shipping
