Kruz Newz: Amazon Drops $25 Minimum for Free Shipping

Just for the Holidays, Amazon is dropping the minimum amount shoppers need to spend to qualify for free shipping, it’s usually a minimum of $25 unless you have the Prime membership. The free shipping will not be as fast as the Prime member’s shipping but it is free!

Amazon is offering free shipping on all orders for the holidays https://t.co/1Z0shUyBwG pic.twitter.com/UfdvdPFTP7 — CNN (@CNN) November 6, 2018

