Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: Amazon Drops $25 Minimum for Free Shipping

Just for the Holidays, Amazon is dropping the minimum amount shoppers need to spend to qualify for free shipping, it’s usually a minimum of $25 unless you have the Prime membership.  The free shipping will not be as fast as the Prime member’s shipping but it is free!

Amazon , free shipping , HOLIDAYS , prime , shipping

