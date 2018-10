Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Mississippi dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd, “Swae Lee” & “Slim Jimmy” have just remade the National Anthem for TMZ. Right after receiving a 20 million dollar endorsement deal. Press play to find out which company will be betting their coins on the Sremm Life. Which sporting event have the two southern artist have yet to attend ?

