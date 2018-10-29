CLOSE
Nicki On The Beef With Cardi

Nicki MInaj Barbershop

Source: Nicki Minaj Youtube / Youtube

Does anyone remember when Cardi B threw her shoe at Nicki Minaj at NYFW 2018?

We were dying for an inside scoop about what exactly happened. Well lucky us. Nicki Minaj spoke out about it on Queen Radio. And boy did she have a lot to say.

Here are some of the things Nicki said:

“You asked me to be on your second single. And I said no cause I felt like it’s too much cause Motorsport was about to come out. Why didn’t you ask Remy and Kim to be on your single?”

“We can exist and do our thing and be happy. There’s really nothing that makes me not like you.”

“I’m perfectly fine with the shots you’re taking. But I’m a rapper. Remember that.”

“She and I met face to face and there are things that we said in that room that I still won’t say cause it’s gonna cause problems in her circle.”

“The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. Either of you. I’m a bad b***h. You can’t control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans?”

