Author, journalist and activist Kevin Powell stopped by The Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss his upcoming new Tupac book, why voting in THIS year’s mid-term election is important, his thoughts on Donald Trump, manhood and more!

On Meeting 2Pac For The First Time:

“We were at Jack the Rapper, the music conference back in Atlanta ’93. Quincy Jones had just started Vibe with Time Warner and I wanted to interview 2Pac. Vibe was like, “Nah, we never heard of him, you’re gonna do Snoop Dogg.” So I did the Snoop Dogg cover, I did Treach of Naughty By Nature and those were the first two covers. So I’m at Jack the Rapper and there are folks around him and this is right after Juice … he’s on his second album. And I was hesitant to go up to 2Pac. One of my homegirls, she actually did it. She said, “2Pac, you need to meet Kevin Powell.” He turned around and said, “Yo, I had you back on that MTV show! You my man!” So he was a fan of mine and I was a fan of his.”

RELATED: Journalist Kevin Powell Files Lawsuit Against ‘All Eyez On Me’

RELATED: Kevin Powell To Release Authorized Tupac Shakur Biography

Watch the full interview up top or below!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Kevin Powell Talks Voting, Manhood, Upcoming 2Pac Book, Donald Trump & More [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: