CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This Year

0 reads
Leave a comment
Monkey in Hair Salon

Source: Alija / Getty

Halloween weekend has brought out some of the most creative people on the planet and there’s nothing more awesome than seeing everyone come together and let their imagination run wild. This year, there was no shortage of amazing costumes. Every costume was amazing and proved that you didn’t have to be a celebrity to pull off an amazing look. Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive Halloween 2018 costumes so far.

This 5 year old little girl did a better SZA than SZA! She completely pulled off SZA’s “Ctrl” cover and looked precious while doing it.

 

And you can’t go wrong with White Chicks.

 

There were a LOT of Beyonce and Jay Z’s this year but here are a couple of our favorites. Some even came with their very own Mona Lisa.

View this post on Instagram

🗣️HAVE YOU EVER SEEN A CROWD GOIN' APESH*T!?🗣️ I hope you guys are enjoying the Halloween festivities this year! We got the idea to create these costumes and worked so hard to make them happen. We sewed, dyed, thrifted, and crafted these Carters-inspired looks from scratch. Please like, comment, tag your friends and your favorite celeb blogs! Go ahead and tag @beyonce while you're at it. 🤩🐝 Thanks for the love and thanks @mpkimba for the assist. @theshaderoom @lovebscott @balleralert . . . #halloween #happyhalloween #TSRHalloweenWars #thecarters #beyonce #yonce #jayz #afropunk #costume #dressup #fblogger #torontoblogger #slay #yyzblogger #popculture #torontofashion #instastyle #fashiongoals #fashiondiaries #stylediaries #fashionkilla

A post shared by Mirian Njoh (@miriannjoh) on

 

This is the best pet costume hands down!

 

Hit the flip for more Halloween looks.

These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This…
 6 hours ago
10.28.18
Entrepreneur Helps Black Women Get Access To Venture…
 7 hours ago
10.28.18
Megyn Kelly Criticized By Hometown Students Who Once…
 8 hours ago
10.28.18
#BlackExcellence: Media Executive Depelsha McGruder Named Chief Operating…
 8 hours ago
10.28.18
Journalist Kimberly Holmes Wiggins Turns Her Pain Into…
 9 hours ago
10.28.18
Cleveland Cavaliers Fire Head Coach Ty Lue After…
 12 hours ago
10.28.18
Kanye’s ‘Blexit’ T-Shirts For Young Black Conservatives Shuns…
 15 hours ago
10.28.18
Brown University To Rename Building After First Black…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Diddy Donates $1M To Fund New Bronx Charter…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Rihanna And Colin Kaepernick To Reportedly Team Up…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Golden State Warriors Reach A New Level Of…
 1 day ago
10.27.18
Tekashi69 Gets Four Years Probation In Child Sex…
 2 days ago
10.26.18
25 items
25 Halloween Costumes For Adults & Kids (PHOTOS)
 2 days ago
10.26.18
Who Has The Best HBCU Homecoming? [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.26.18
Andrew Gillum Reportedly Has Trump Scrambling In Last-Ditch…
 3 days ago
10.26.18
The GOP’s Midterm Strategy: White Supremacy
 3 days ago
10.26.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close