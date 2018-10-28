These 40 Halloween Costumes Completely Nailed It This Year

Halloween weekend has brought out some of the most creative people on the planet and there’s nothing more awesome than seeing everyone come together and let their imagination run wild. This year, there was no shortage of amazing costumes. Every costume was amazing and proved that you didn’t have to be a celebrity to pull off an amazing look. Let’s take a look at some of the most impressive Halloween 2018 costumes so far.

This 5 year old little girl did a better SZA than SZA! She completely pulled off SZA’s “Ctrl” cover and looked precious while doing it.

And you can’t go wrong with White Chicks.

The Best Halloween Costume 😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yPTsyJPscB — Sgrate (@sgrate_) October 28, 2018

There were a LOT of Beyonce and Jay Z’s this year but here are a couple of our favorites. Some even came with their very own Mona Lisa.

Give me the 🐾, Give me the 🏀 …Happy Halloween Good People pic.twitter.com/ZVTFjGREHn — Dora Milaje (@kfrastar) October 26, 2018

This is the best pet costume hands down!

My son looking like the cutest mailman in all of Htown 🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/dZ3WTdv3z4 — drea (@dreazrag) October 27, 2018

