According to M.o.s of North Carolina he was the originator of the “Walk it , Talk it ” anthem back in 07. He is accusing the Culture 2 creators Offset, Quavo, & TakeOff of pretty much jacking his jingle. Tmz has obtained details of the copyrighted case. M.o.s wants in on the funds, and for the Migos to stop with the song. Does he have a case or nah DFW?

