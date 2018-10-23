CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 - Red Carpet

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Roman Reigns shocked a live WWE audiences on Monday Night RAW when he announced that he not only has leukemia, but has been battling the disease for 11 years.

Due to the cancer’s return, Reigns has been forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Title he won at Summerslam this past August.

RELATED: Roman Reigns Comments on Fan Attack

Reigns was originally diagnosed when he was 22 years old. The disease had been in remission since 2008 but has since returned. Reigns vowed that this wasn’t a retirement speech and plans to return to the ring once his latest battle with cancer is over.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court Dissent Paves The Way…
 3 hours ago
10.22.18
WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia
 5 hours ago
10.22.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…
 6 hours ago
10.22.18
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 6 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 6 hours ago
10.22.18
Dallas Cowboys’ Terrance Williams Accused Of Assaulting IG…
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B’s ASMR
 7 hours ago
10.22.18
A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here…
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark…
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
Ty Dolla $ign @ 97.9 The Beat
Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Just Dropped a…
 12 hours ago
10.22.18
Ella Mai
Ella Mai’s Making a ‘Trip’ Back to the…
 12 hours ago
10.22.18
36 items
Old Headass Tweets Have Twitter Debating About Canceling…
 13 hours ago
10.22.18
19 items
Torpedo Head Killer Rae Carruth Goes Free, Twitter…
 13 hours ago
10.22.18
10 items
Andrew Gillum, Ayanna Pressley: Candidates Of Color On…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close